Two Explosions Rock Kabul Airport

Two explosions were heard outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan, UK defence source revealed on Thursday.

Sources added the first blast occurred by Barons Hotel, followed by small arms fire, then a second explosion occurred by Abbey Gate.

Since Thursday morning, foreigner were told o evacuate Kabul airport after threats of possible ISIS attacks amid the evacuation flights.

Thousands rush to flee Afghanistan through Kabul airport following the seizure of the Taliban fighters on main regions including the capital Kabul.