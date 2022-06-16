  1. Home
Two Hezbollah Members Get Life For The Killing of Lebanon's Rafik Hariri

Published June 16th, 2022 - 12:48 GMT
Rafik Hariri

Lebanese sources revealed that two members of  Hezbollah were sentenced to life, in absentia, over links to the assassination of former Lebanon Prime Minister Rafik Hariri back in 2005.

The Special Tribunal for Lebanon Tweeted saying: "The Appeals Chamber unanimously sentenced Messrs Merhi et Oneissi to life imprisonment, the heaviest sentence under the Statute and the Rules, for each of the five crimes of which they were convicted and ordered that the sentences shall run concurrently."

Rafik Hariri was the former PM of Lebanon who served from 1992 to 1998 and again from 2000 until his resignation on 20 October 2004. He was later assassinated by a suicide truck bomb in Beirut.

