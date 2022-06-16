Two Hezbollah Members Get Life For The Killing of Lebanon's Rafik Hariri

Lebanese sources revealed that two members of Hezbollah were sentenced to life, in absentia, over links to the assassination of former Lebanon Prime Minister Rafik Hariri back in 2005.

The Special Tribunal for Lebanon Tweeted saying: "The Appeals Chamber unanimously sentenced Messrs Merhi et Oneissi to life imprisonment, the heaviest sentence under the Statute and the Rules, for each of the five crimes of which they were convicted and ordered that the sentences shall run concurrently."

UN backed court for #Lebanon will sentence two Hezbollah members in absentia 12 GMT for 2005 assassination of former PM Rafic Hariri.Court found Habib Merhi, Hussein Oneissi guilty on appeal in March; Hezbollah refused to hand them over or Salim Ayyash sentenced to life in 2020 — Zeina Khodr (@ZeinakhodrAljaz) June 16, 2022

Rafik Hariri was the former PM of Lebanon who served from 1992 to 1998 and again from 2000 until his resignation on 20 October 2004. He was later assassinated by a suicide truck bomb in Beirut.