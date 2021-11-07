Two Injured in a Grenade Explosion in Baghdad

Two people were reported injured following a grenade blast in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Sunday, Al-Arabiya revealed according to Iraqi security sources.

The explosion happened in Dora district southern the Iraqi capital. No official statement was released yet following the deadly explosion.

إعلام عراقي عن مصادر أمنية: إصابة شخصين في انفجار قنبلة يدوية في منطقة الدورة ببغداد #العربية_عاجل https://t.co/a1vIGVFnOW — العربية عاجل (@AlArabiya_Brk) November 7, 2021

The incident comes following an assassination attempt against the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi on early Sunday when an armed drone targeted the house of the Premier in the Green Zone.

Moreover, regional leaders have jointly denounced the attack on the Iraqi PM in Baghdad.