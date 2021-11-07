  1. Home
  3. Two Injured in a Grenade Explosion in Baghdad

Members of Iraq's special forces stand guard during a symbolic funeral procession towards one of the Green Zone entrances in the capital Baghdad, on November 6, 2021. Ahmad Al-Rubaye / AFP
A grenade blast leave two injured in Iraq, local media sources revealed.

Two people were reported injured following a grenade blast in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Sunday, Al-Arabiya revealed according to Iraqi security sources.

The explosion happened in Dora district southern the Iraqi capital. No official statement was released yet following the deadly explosion.

The incident comes following an assassination attempt against the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi on early Sunday when an armed drone targeted the house of the Premier in the Green Zone.

Moreover, regional leaders have jointly denounced the attack on the Iraqi PM in Baghdad.


