Two Injured in Syria Bomb Blast

Two people were injured late Saturday after a car-bomb explosion in the Jarabulus district of northern Syria that is believed to have been set by the YPG/PKK group, according to local sources.

The explosion took place in an area which was cleared of terror elements following Turkey's Operation Euphrates Shield.



Turkey has launched four successful anti-terrorist operations across its border in northern Syria since 2016 to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable peaceful settlement by locals: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), Peace Spring (2019), and Spring Shield (2020).

The blast caused property damage to the district center.

Security sources argue the terror group might be behind the attack as it commits acts of terrorism by regularly targeting Azaz, Jarabulus and Afrin regions of Syria.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

