  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Two Iranian Military Pilots Killed Over Isfahan

Two Iranian Military Pilots Killed Over Isfahan

Published May 24th, 2022 - 07:13 GMT
News

ALBAWABA - Two Iranian pilots killed after their jet crashes over the city of Isfahan.

This news item is breaking and trending on different sources as reported by the Iranian news agency (IRNA). 

It was reported their F7 fighter jet crashed near Anarak in the Isfahan Province. The official IRNA news agency stated the crash happened during training and investigations are continuing.

Tags:IranIsfahanTehran

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...