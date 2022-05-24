Two Iranian Military Pilots Killed Over Isfahan

ALBAWABA - Two Iranian pilots killed after their jet crashes over the city of Isfahan.

This news item is breaking and trending on different sources as reported by the Iranian news agency (IRNA).

Two Iranian pilots died after their F7 fighter jet crashed near Anarak, 200 km (124 miles) east of the city of Isfahan, according to Iran's official IRNA news agency on Tuesday, APA reports.

It was reported their F7 fighter jet crashed near Anarak in the Isfahan Province. The official IRNA news agency stated the crash happened during training and investigations are continuing.