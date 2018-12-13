Two Israelis Killed, 2 Seriously Injured in Shooting Attack Near Ramallah

(Twitter)

Two Israeli soldiers were killed and another two critically injured in a shooting attack, reportedly carried out by Palestinians, east of al-Bireh City in the central occupied West Bank, on Thursday noon.

Initial reports said that an armed Palestinian opened fire, from a passing vehicle, targeting a group of Israeli soldiers, who were setting up a flying checkpoint at the entrance of the illegal settlement of Ofra.

The official Israeli army radio station reported that an armed Palestinian, who stepped out of his vehicle, opened fire towards Israelis, was shot.

Earlier on Thursday, Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian who carried out a stabbing attack in Jerusalem, injuring two Israeli police officers.

On predawn Thursday, Israel executed a Palestinian attack suspect while inside a house in a Nablus-area refugee camp.

Israeli forces also killed a Palestinian, late Wednesday, who had carried out a shooting attack earlier this week.

