ALBAWABA - Breaking news. At least two people were killed and six injured in the town of Hadera in Israel.

#Israel Two people killed and six injured in shooting attack in #Hadera, Israel — Marco Ða Costa (@TraderMarcoCost) March 27, 2022

The gunmen were also shot dead by Israeli police. At first it was thought that there was one shooter but since then two have been suggested.

Nobody has yet claimed responsibility.