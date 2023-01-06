Two Israelis vandalizing 30 Christian graves arrested

ALBAWABA - Israeli police arrested two people suspected of vandalizing a Christian cemetery in occupied East Jerusalem according to Anadolu.

Reports are mixed but news from different the Israeli police say these people were Jewish boys, aged 14 and 18 coming from central Israel. Further, they toppled and vandalized 30 graves at the Protestant cemetery on Mount Zion, where Christians believe Jesus's Last Supper took place.

Security camera footage published online by local media this week showed two men or boys in traditional Orthodox Jewish clothing throwing rocks and knocking over headstones according to AFP.

The police identified the incident as an “act of intentional vandalism and defacement.”

Jerusalem holds great importance for all three Abrahamic religions. The Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem has said the "criminal acts were motivated by religious bigotry and hatred against Christians", the French news agency added.