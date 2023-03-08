  1. Home
  Two Italian planes collide, killing their pilots

March 8th, 2023
ALBAWABA - Two Italian Air Force pilots were killed after their planes collided in the air and fell to the ground, on Tuesday.

The two pilots were killed during a maneuver after their two U-208 planes collided and fell to the ground.

The two aircrafts crashed near the Gidonia military airport. According to the information circulated, one of the planes fell on a field, while the other fell on a parked car.

No injuries were reported after they fell to the ground.

