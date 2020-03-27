Two Katyusha Rockets Land in Baghdad's Green Zone

Two Katyusha rockets landed in Baghdad's fortified Green Zone that houses the U.S. embassy, other foreign missions and Iraqi government buildings early Thursday, the Iraqi military said.

In a statement, Iraq's Security Media Cell said the rockets were launched from the Al-Nahdha district of downtown Baghdad, striking near the Baghdad Operations Command without stating who the perpetrators were.



The attack occurred as the United States has been withdrawing its soldiers from the country for redeployment elsewhere.

The Green Zone has been a frequent target of rocket attacks, and on March 11, three coalition soldiers, including two U.S. service members, were killed in a rocket attack on Camp Taji, which the United States retaliated against by firing at targets believed to be in control of Kataeb Hezbollah. Secretary of State Mike Pence also slapped sanctions against Iran after blaming the attack on the Tehran-supported militias.

This article has been adapted from its original source.