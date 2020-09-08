Two Killed in Clashes Across Lebanon as Army Moves to Restore Order

Two died and two others were injured during armed conflicts in different areas across Lebanon Monday night, as the Army intervened to restore calm.

According to a statement by the Army, clashes took place in the Beirut neighborhood of Al-Tariq al-Jadideh Monday night, between groups of young men, during which machine guns and RPGs were used.

The clashes resulted in the death of one person and the injury of two others who were taken to hospital, the Army said.

Army personnel contained the situation and arrested those who caused the conflict and fired weapons.

Al-Tariq al-Jadideh is a stronghold of supporters of former Prime Minister and leader of the Future Movement Saad Hariri.

His businessman brother Bahaa Hariri released a statement following the clashes condemning the incident and calling for an investigation.

Clashes also erupted in Tripoli Monday night, which escalated into intense gunfire exchanges, the Army said, after which its personnel deployed in the area intervened, and were later able to arrest the shooters and restore calm in the area.

A third armed conflict occurred in the Sharawneh neighborhood of Baalbeck, where armed clashes between families are common, during which RPGs were also used, resulting in the killing of one person, a security source told The Daily Star.

According to the source, a man with the last name Jaafar killed a man whose last name is Aoude to avenge his sister who he believes was killed by Aoude.

The three armed conflicts Monday night come after increased incidents of armed conflict and unbridled use of weapons by civilians across Lebanon in August. Three men were killed in armed clashes in Khaldeh, south of Beirut and one died during clashes between Amal and Hezbollah supporters in the southern village of Loubieh. Three men were also killed by a deadly shooting in the northern district of Koura.

