  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Two killed in Islamic center attack in Portugal

Two killed in Islamic center attack in Portugal

Published March 28th, 2023 - 11:40 GMT
Portugal

ALBAWABA - At least two people were killed in a stabbing attack on an Islamic center in Lisbon, Portugal's prime minister said Tuesday.

A man is accused of stabbing two people at an Ismaili Muslim center, Antonio Costa added confirming it was a "criminal act."

The prime minister was cited by the Associated Press, "Everything points to this being an isolated incident."

Tags:Portugal

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...