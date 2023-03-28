Two killed in Islamic center attack in Portugal

ALBAWABA - At least two people were killed in a stabbing attack on an Islamic center in Lisbon, Portugal's prime minister said Tuesday.

A man is accused of stabbing two people at an Ismaili Muslim center, Antonio Costa added confirming it was a "criminal act."

A man is accused of stabbing two people at an Ismaili Muslim center.

The prime minister was cited by the Associated Press, "Everything points to this being an isolated incident."