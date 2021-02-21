Two Killed in Mogadishu's Bomb Blast

At least two people were killed in the Somali capital on Sunday and several others – including civilians – wounded when a bomb blast targeted a vehicle carrying a local government official.

The attack took place near Bal'ad, where a main security checkpoint into Mogadishu is located, Ahmed Dahir, a local police official, told Anadolu Agency over the phone.

The attack was an improvised explosive device targeting the local government official, Dahir added.

"As far as I know, at least two people including a civilian were killed and several people including a civilian driving a moto rickshaw were wounded in the attack," he said.

Residents who spoke to Anadolu Agency over phone said they heard a huge explosion.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the bomb attack but Somali-based al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda-affiliated terror group, has been responsible for many deadly bombings in the Horn of Africa country.

Summary on Saturday's blast:



- Police intercepted a VBIED.

- The vehicle passed through checkpoint causing forces to open fire & chased it.

- And this has allowed many people to flee away from road.

- 3 people killed.

- 8 people wounded.

- Blast destroyed 8 cars & 9 rickshaws.

The group claimed on Sunday that it had attacked several African Union peacekeeping mission forces bases in southern Somalia overnight.

