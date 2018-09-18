Two Korean Leaders 'Knock Heads Together' in 3rd Summit This Year

South Korean President Moon Jae-in welcomed by North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un. (AFP/ File)

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has embraced Kim Jong Un as the two leaders met for their third summit this year.

Hundreds of people in colourful dress and waving unification flags lined the tarmac at Pyongyang international airport where Kim supervised missile launches last year as tensions mounted.

Moon is seeking to reboot stalled denuclearisation talks between North Korea and the United States.

The two leaders hugged on the tarmac after Moon disembarked from his Boeing 747 aircraft, which displayed the South's own emblem as it landed on Tuesday.

After the pair embraced, they travelled from the airport by car. Welcoming President Moon and his wife to his country, Kim said: 'We hope you feel at home. We can talk more in the afternoon.'

'Let's open an era of peace and prosperity with the solidarity of one people,' read a hoarding displayed outside the terminal.

Moon's plane had taken off from the military's Seoul Air Base for the 80-minute flight to the North Korean capital, with the president and his wife smiling and waving to well-wishers before boarding.

Moon - whose own parents fled the North during the 1950-53 Korean War - is on a three-day trip, following in the footsteps of his predecessors Kim Dae-jung in 2000 and mentor Roh Moo-hyun in 2007.

The rare visit comes amid a rapid diplomatic thaw on the peninsula that has seen Moon and Kim exchange brotherly hugs and warm smiles at their first meeting in April at the Demilitarised Zone dividing the peninsula.

The North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said the summit 'will offer an important opportunity in further accelerating the development of inter-Korean relations that is making a new history.'

Moon, who met Kim again in May, was instrumental in brokering the historic summit the following month between US President Donald Trump and Kim in Singapore, when Kim backed denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

But no details were agreed and Washington and Pyongyang have sparred since over what that means and how it will be achieved.

The US is pressing for the North's 'final, fully verified denuclearisation', while Pyongyang wants a formal declaration that the 1950-53 Korean War is over and has condemned 'gangster-like' demands for it to give up its weapons unilaterally.

The dovish South Korean president will hold at least two meetings with the North's leader, where he will try to convince Pyongyang to carry out substantive steps towards disarmament.