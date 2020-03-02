  1. Home
  3. Two Missiles Fired at Baghdad's Green Zone

Published March 2nd, 2020 - 07:23 GMT
Earlier, some missiles struck near the U.S. embassy in the Green Zone. (Mohammed Sawaf/AFP via Getty Images)
Highlights
No casualties or structural damage reported so far

Two missiles landed in the Green Zone in central Baghdad, Iraq’s military press office said early Monday.

The attack occurred in the highly fortified zone in the capital, where government headquarters and foreign missions are located, Iraq’s Security Media Cell said in a statement.

 

No casualties or structural damage have been reported so far.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Earlier, some missiles struck near the U.S. embassy in the Green Zone.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

