Two Missiles Fired at Baghdad's Green Zone

Two missiles landed in the Green Zone in central Baghdad, Iraq’s military press office said early Monday.

The attack occurred in the highly fortified zone in the capital, where government headquarters and foreign missions are located, Iraq’s Security Media Cell said in a statement.

No casualties or structural damage have been reported so far.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Earlier, some missiles struck near the U.S. embassy in the Green Zone.

