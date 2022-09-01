Two Palestinians Killed by Israeli Gunfire

ALBAWABA - Two Palestinians killed by the Israeli occupation forces this morning in different parts of West Bank.

Two #Palestinian were shot and killed by the Israeli occupation after it launched large-scale incursions across the West Bank and occupied #Jerusalem:

From the village Balata - Samer Khaled

From Qalandia - Yazan Afaneh pic.twitter.com/d4CE4wL0xQ — Translating Palestine (@TranslatingPali) September 1, 2022

Samer Khaled was killed in the Balata Camp near Nablus and the other Yazen Afaneh was killed in Qalandia just outside Jerusalem. The were shot by Israeli gunfire after Jewish troops made raids across the West Bank