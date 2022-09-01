  1. Home
  Two Palestinians Killed by Israeli Gunfire

Al Bawaba Staff

Al Bawaba Staff

Published September 1st, 2022 - 04:33 GMT
ALBAWABA - Two Palestinians killed by the Israeli occupation forces this morning in different parts of West Bank.

Samer Khaled was killed in the Balata Camp near Nablus and the other Yazen Afaneh was killed in Qalandia just outside Jerusalem. The were shot by Israeli gunfire after Jewish troops made raids across the West Bank 


