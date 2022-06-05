Two RJAF Pilot Killed Over North Jordan

ALBAWABA - Two Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF) pilots killed early Sunday after their Grob training plane developed a technical malfunction and crashed in an unpopulated area in the northern town of Ramtha according to the Petra news agency.

Two Jordanian pilots were killed on Sunday in a plane crash in northern Jordan during training exercises, the Jordanian army said, citing a technical error.

The training plane crashed in empty land in the Ramtha area near the border with Syria. — Gary Buckley™ (@myrddenbuckley) June 5, 2022

This is trending news as carried on social media websites. Many of the websites are taking this as breaking news.

Jordanian army statement: two pilots killed after Royal Air Force training plane crashes #AkhbarAlYawm #أخبار_اليوم https://t.co/0FOEIH5vwu — Akhbar Al Yawm (@akhbaralyawm) June 5, 2022



Major Bilal Mashhour Ahmed Al-Shoufein, and Captain Baha Muhammad Mustafa Abu Ghanmi, were killed in the incident, a Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) said in a statement and announced on the Jordan press agency.



