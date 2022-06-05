Two RJAF Pilot Killed Over North Jordan

  1. Home
Published June 5th, 2022 - 08:48 GMT
ALBAWABA - Two Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF) pilots killed early Sunday after their Grob training plane developed a technical malfunction and crashed in an unpopulated area in the northern town of Ramtha according to the Petra news agency

Major Bilal Mashhour Ahmed Al-Shoufein, and Captain Baha Muhammad Mustafa Abu Ghanmi, were killed in the incident, a Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) said in a statement and announced on the Jordan press agency.

 

Tags:JordanRamthaAmman

