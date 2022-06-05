Two RJAF Pilot Killed Over North Jordan

ALBAWABA - Two Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF) pilots killed early Sunday after their Grob training plane developed a technical malfunction and crashed in an unpopulated area in the northern town of Ramtha according to the Petra news agency.
Two Jordanian pilots were killed on Sunday in a plane crash in northern Jordan during training exercises, the Jordanian army said, citing a technical error.— Gary Buckley™ (@myrddenbuckley) June 5, 2022
The training plane crashed in empty land in the Ramtha area near the border with Syria.
This is trending news as carried on social media websites. Many of the websites are taking this as breaking news.
Jordanian army statement: two pilots killed after Royal Air Force training plane crashes #AkhbarAlYawm #أخبار_اليوم https://t.co/0FOEIH5vwu— Akhbar Al Yawm (@akhbaralyawm) June 5, 2022
Major Bilal Mashhour Ahmed Al-Shoufein, and Captain Baha Muhammad Mustafa Abu Ghanmi, were killed in the incident, a Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) said in a statement and announced on the Jordan press agency.
