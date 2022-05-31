Two Rockets Land in Iraq's Ain Al Assad Airbase

ALBAWABA - The social media is full of the news and trending in different places with the recent report of a rocket attack against Ain Al-Assad Airbase in Iraq.

Rocket attack targets airbase in Iraq housing US troops https://t.co/SAgo9MnGSG — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) May 31, 2022

The rocket attack occurred late Monday and the airbase accommodates US troops Anadolu reports.

At least two rockets were fired at the base in the Anbar province it added according to Iraqi media reports which are yet to be confirmed by Iraqi or US officials.