  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Two Rockets Land in Iraq's Ain Al Assad Airbase

Two Rockets Land in Iraq's Ain Al Assad Airbase

Published May 31st, 2022 - 07:04 GMT
Ain Al Assad Airbase in Anbar
US army drones at the Ain al-Asad airbase in the western Iraqi province of Anbar on January 13, 2020. (File photo: AFP)

ALBAWABA - The social media is full of the news and trending in different places with the recent report of a rocket attack against Ain Al-Assad Airbase in Iraq.

The rocket attack occurred late Monday and the airbase accommodates US troops Anadolu reports.

At least two rockets were fired at the base in the Anbar province it added according to Iraqi media reports which are yet to be confirmed by Iraqi or US officials.

Tags:IraqUnited StatesAnbarAin Al Assad Airbase

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...