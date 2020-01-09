  1. Home
Two Rockets Land Near The US Embassy in Iraq's Green Zone

Published January 9th, 2020 - 08:09 GMT
A picture shows the US flag and portraits of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani (L) and Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi military network deputy chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, both killed in Baghdad early on January 3, 2020, by a US airstrike, as seen on a protesters' placard outside the US Embassy in The Hague on January 7, 2020. Koen Van WEEL / ANP / AFP
Highlights
Sirens heard near US embassy compound.

Two rockets landed in Iraq’s heavily fortified Green Zone in central Baghdad late Wednesday, where the U.S. embassy is located.

Warning sirens could be heard blaring near the embassy compound, according to security sources.

 

The U.S.-led coalition fighting Daesh/ISIS later issued a brief statement on its official Twitter account.

“The military Coalition confirms small rockets impacted near Baghdad’s International Zone, Jan. 8 at 11:45 p.m. (Baghdad Time). No Coalition casualties or damage to facilities,” it said.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

