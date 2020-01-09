Two Rockets Land Near The US Embassy in Iraq's Green Zone

Two rockets landed in Iraq’s heavily fortified Green Zone in central Baghdad late Wednesday, where the U.S. embassy is located.

Warning sirens could be heard blaring near the embassy compound, according to security sources.

The U.S.-led coalition fighting Daesh/ISIS later issued a brief statement on its official Twitter account.

“The military Coalition confirms small rockets impacted near Baghdad’s International Zone, Jan. 8 at 11:45 p.m. (Baghdad Time). No Coalition casualties or damage to facilities,” it said.

This article has been adapted from its original source.