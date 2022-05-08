The Two Who Executed The Deadly Elad Attacks Arrested - Israeli Government

ALBAWABA - Its trending. The Israeli government says it has arrested those who executed the Elad attacks carried out last Thursday evening.

Israeli news sources say those who carried out the attacks that resulted in three Israelis killed and three injured were from the Romana village near Jenin.

The Jerusalem Post states the two who allegedly carried out the operation were 19-year-old As’sad al-Rifai and 20-year-old Emad Subhi Abu Shqeir. They were arrested after a four-day manhunt.