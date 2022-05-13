  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. UAE Announces 40 Days of Mourning Over Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed

UAE Announces 40 Days of Mourning Over Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed

Published May 13th, 2022 - 10:39 GMT
UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahyan
In this file photo taken on December 20, 2004 the United Arab Emirates's President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahyan attends the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit in Manama. Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed died on May 13, 2022, official media said. (Photo by ADAM JAN / AFP)

UAE has announced in grief the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday, May 13, it also declared 40 days of mourning while the private sector said to observe 3 days of mourning, Khaleej Times reported.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan is UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

According to the Emirati government, UAE flags will be flown half-mast at all the government buildings while ministries, departments, federal and local institutions will suspend work starting today.

Jordan's King Abdullah II and the Egyptian President Abdel fattah al Sisi have expressed their condolences to UAE over the death of its President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed.

Tags:UAESheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-NahyanPresident Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...