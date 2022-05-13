UAE Announces 40 Days of Mourning Over Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed

UAE has announced in grief the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday, May 13, it also declared 40 days of mourning while the private sector said to observe 3 days of mourning, Khaleej Times reported.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan is UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

BREAKING: UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has died — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) May 13, 2022

According to the Emirati government, UAE flags will be flown half-mast at all the government buildings while ministries, departments, federal and local institutions will suspend work starting today.

Jordan's King Abdullah II and the Egyptian President Abdel fattah al Sisi have expressed their condolences to UAE over the death of its President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed.