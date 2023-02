ALBAWABA - The United Arab Emirates announced the Iftar timing during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, which is expected to start around March 23.

In Ramadan, Muslims worldwide fast from sunrise to sunset, breaking their fast with a traditional meal following early evening prayers.

It is expected that the Emiratis will fast during the holy month for about 14 hours a day, where the fasting period increases for a few minutes day after day.

Timings of Iftar during the holy month of Ramadan.