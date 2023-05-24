UAE arrests 'Israelis' for killing their fellow

ALBAWABA - Dubai authorities announced on Wednesday the detainment of an 'unspecified number' of Israeli individuals in connection with the murder of an Israeli citizen in UAE, AFP reported.

According to a statement issued by the Dubai Government Media Office, the Dubai Police General Headquarters "successfully apprehended" several Israeli nationals following their involvement in a "violent assault that tragically claimed the life of a fellow Israeli citizen."

The statement emphasized that the arrested individuals will be promptly handed over to the public prosecutor's office to initiate the necessary legal procedures against them.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain yet unclear, and local authorities are investigating the case to uncover the truth behind it.