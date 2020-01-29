UAE Confirm its First Coronavirus Cases

The UAE’s Ministry of Health confirmed its first cases coronavirus - members of a family from China’s Wuhan province, state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday.

The ministry added the patients’ health was stable and under medical observation. This is the first case of the disease to be confirmed in the Middle East.

It also confirmed that, in coordination with health authorities, the UAE government had taken necessary precautions in accordance with the scientific recommendations, conditions and standards approved by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The general health situation was not a cause for concern, the statement from the ministry added.

The ministry stressed that the epidemiological investigation centers in the country were working to report any cases of the virus, stressing that the health system in the country works very efficiently and that the ministry was closely following the situation in a way that guarantees the health and safety of everyone.

This article has been adapted from its original source.