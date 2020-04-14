  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. UAE Confirms 398 New Coronavirus Cases With Total Infections at 4521

UAE Confirms 398 New Coronavirus Cases With Total Infections at 4521

Published April 14th, 2020 - 08:43 GMT
Laboratory workers bag a biological sample at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing centre in al-Khawaneej district of the gulf emirate of Dubai on April 9, 2020. KARIM SAHIB / AFP
Laboratory workers bag a biological sample at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing centre in al-Khawaneej district of the gulf emirate of Dubai on April 9, 2020. KARIM SAHIB / AFP
Highlights
An additional 172 patients meanwhile recovered from the highly contagious disease, raising the total number of recoveries to 852.

The UAE health ministry confirmed 398 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 4,521.

The new cases were identified as the UAE government intensified COVID-19 screening and expanded tests among those in contact with previously confirmed cases, the UAE’S Ministry of Health and Prevention said in a statement on Monday evening .

An additional 172 patients meanwhile recovered from the highly contagious disease, raising the total number of recoveries to 852.

The ministry also announced the death of three patients of different nationalities as a result of COVID-19. This brings the total death toll to 25.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2020 All rights reserved.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...