UAE Confirms 398 New Coronavirus Cases With Total Infections at 4521

The UAE health ministry confirmed 398 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 4,521.

The new cases were identified as the UAE government intensified COVID-19 screening and expanded tests among those in contact with previously confirmed cases, the UAE’S Ministry of Health and Prevention said in a statement on Monday evening .

An additional 172 patients meanwhile recovered from the highly contagious disease, raising the total number of recoveries to 852.

The ministry also announced the death of three patients of different nationalities as a result of COVID-19. This brings the total death toll to 25.

