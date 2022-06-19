UAE Denounces Attacks on Mosque, Sikh Temple in Afghanistan

The UAE strongly condemned the two terrorist attacks that took place in Afghanistan, one of which targeted a mosque in northeastern Afghanistan, and a second attack inside a Sikh temple in the capital, Kabul, which resulted in the death and injury of a number of innocent civilians.

Strongly condemn terrorist attack on #Sikh Gurdwara today morning in Kabul, Afghanistan. House of God, whether Mosque, Church, Gurdwara, Temple or Synagogue has to be protected by all means. — حسن سجواني 🇦🇪 Hassan Sajwani (@HSajwanization) June 18, 2022

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the Afghan people and to the families of the victims of these heinous crimes, and its wishes for a speedy recovery to all the injured.

