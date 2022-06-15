UAE Feels Series of Quakes in Southern Iran

ALBAWABA - A 5.9 earthquake in southern Iran has been felt by the United Arab Emirates its being reported.

5.9 magnitude earthquake strikes southern Iran, slightly felt in UAE https://t.co/YgbfW9oXtA — K.RAGAVAN.. (@write2ragavan) June 15, 2022

The latest is just in a series of small quakes to hit the region. On Wednesday it was reported that three quakes hit Iran's Kish Island. It is reported that Dubai felt these tremors.

An earthquake was felt in Dubai after a 5.9-magnitude earthquake hit Iran https://t.co/gsKqRgca20 — ExBulletin (@bulletin_ex) June 15, 2022

The latest tremor is being covered on the social media with constant updates and under different hashtags including (#dubai #uae #earthquake #earthquakedubai #earthquakeuae) that is likely to continue till things become quite again.

The social media is reporting different Richter Scale points of 4.5. 4.7 and 4.8 magnitude tremors in the estuary of the Strait of Hormuz with the last one having a depth of 10 kilometers.