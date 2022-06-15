UAE Feels Series of Quakes in Southern Iran

  1. Home
Marwan Asmar

Published June 15th, 2022 - 10:05 GMT
a view of Kish Island (AFP File Photo)

ALBAWABA - A 5.9 earthquake in southern Iran has been felt by the United Arab Emirates its being reported. 

The latest is just in a series of small quakes to hit the region. On Wednesday it was reported that three quakes hit Iran's Kish Island. It is reported that Dubai felt these tremors.

The latest tremor is being covered on the social media with constant updates and under different hashtags including (#dubai #uae #earthquake #earthquakedubai #earthquakeuae) that is likely to continue till things become quite again.

The social media is reporting different Richter Scale points of 4.5. 4.7 and 4.8 magnitude tremors in the estuary of the Strait of Hormuz with the last one having a depth of 10 kilometers.

Tags:Strait of HormuzDubaiUAEIran

