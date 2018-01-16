UAE to File Complaint to UN Aviation Agency Over Qatar

The complaint will be filed at the U.N. aviation agency on Tuesday (Shutterstock/File)

The United Arab Emirates announced on Tuesday that it will file a complaint to the United Nations over Qatari fighter jets’ interception of two civilian planes on Monday.

The UAE will accuse Qatar of violating the Chicago Convention in its complaint to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), UAE General Civil Aviation Authority Director-General Saif Mohammed al-Suwaidi told Reuters.

The complaint will be filed at the U.N. aviation agency on Tuesday, he added.

The UAE said the fighter jets intercepted the civilian aircraft as they were en route to Bahrain.

The UAE news agency WAM quoted Suwaidi as saying on Monday that the intercepts happened at 10:30 a.m. and 11:05 a.m.

He said Bahraini radar, as well as crew and passengers on board, saw the military aircraft, "which constituted a clear and explicit threat to the lives of innocent civilians."

"Qatari military fighter jets came within two miles of the Emirates aircraft, which put the lives of passengers and crew at risk," Bahrain’s news agency said.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry called the UAE's allegations a "totally false claim" in a statement Monday night.

