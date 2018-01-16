UAE to File Complaint to UN Aviation Agency Over Qatar
The complaint will be filed at the U.N. aviation agency on Tuesday (Shutterstock/File)
Follow >
Click here to add Chicago as an alert
Disable alert for Chicago,
Click here to add Civil Aviation Authority as an alert
Disable alert for Civil Aviation Authority,
Click here to add International Civil Aviation Organization as an alert
Disable alert for International Civil Aviati ...,
Click here to add Reuters as an alert
Disable alert for Reuters,
Click here to add Saif Mohammed al-Suwaidi as an alert
Disable alert for Saif Mohammed al-Suwaidi,
Click here to add United Nations as an alert
Disable alert for United Nations,
Click here to add WAM as an alert
Disable alert for WAM
The United Arab Emirates announced on Tuesday that it will file a complaint to the United Nations over Qatari fighter jets’ interception of two civilian planes on Monday.
The UAE will accuse Qatar of violating the Chicago Convention in its complaint to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), UAE General Civil Aviation Authority Director-General Saif Mohammed al-Suwaidi told Reuters.
The complaint will be filed at the U.N. aviation agency on Tuesday, he added.
The UAE said the fighter jets intercepted the civilian aircraft as they were en route to Bahrain.
The UAE news agency WAM quoted Suwaidi as saying on Monday that the intercepts happened at 10:30 a.m. and 11:05 a.m.
He said Bahraini radar, as well as crew and passengers on board, saw the military aircraft, "which constituted a clear and explicit threat to the lives of innocent civilians."
"Qatari military fighter jets came within two miles of the Emirates aircraft, which put the lives of passengers and crew at risk," Bahrain’s news agency said.
Qatar's Foreign Ministry called the UAE's allegations a "totally false claim" in a statement Monday night.
- UAE Claims Qatari Fighter Jets Intercepted Civilian Aircraft
- Qatar Rejects Claims of Intercepting UAE Aircrafts
This article has been adapted from its original source.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RELATED ARTICLES
- Lebanon Files Complaint to UN over Israeli Flights
- Yemen: Lebanon’s Hezbollah supporting Houthi rebels in Yemen
- Qatar's economic boom continues supported by massive investment flows and rising oil and gas exports
- North, South Korean Soldiers Exchange Fire
- Foreign, Egyptian Journalists Attacked During Voting in Cairo