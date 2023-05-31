UAE to head Security Council in June

ALBAWABA - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will assume the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council for the month of June, starting from Thursday, taking over from Switzerland.

The Security Council consists of 15 member states, each having one vote. Among them are five permanent members with veto power: Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

UAE to head UN Security Council in June https://t.co/ShNfkyMcGs via @TheNationalNews — Adla Massoud (@Adlamassoud) May 31, 2023

Additionally, there are ten non-permanent member states elected for a two-year term by the General Assembly. Alongside the United Arab Emirates, these countries include Switzerland, Mozambique, Malta, Japan, Ecuador, Gabon, Brazil, Ghana, and Albania.

The Security Council is one of the six principal organs of the United Nations, along with the General Secretariat, the General Assembly, the International Court of Justice, the Trusteeship Council, and the Economic and Social Council.

As the UAE assumes the presidency of the Security Council, it reaffirms its commitment to promoting international peace and security.

The presidency provides an opportunity for the UAE to contribute actively to addressing pressing global issues and advancing dialogue and cooperation among member states.

With its diverse diplomatic expertise and engagement in multilateral affairs, Emirates aim to play a constructive role in shaping the council's agenda, fostering consensus, and promoting effective solutions to international conflicts and crises.

The UAE's presidency of the Security Council reflects the country's growing stature and influence on the global stage and underscores its commitment to upholding the principles of the United Nations Charter.

Ahead of #UAExUNSC presidency of the UN Security Council in June, DPR @AmieraAlHefeiti briefed UN ASG for Africa @pobee_martha on the proposed programme of work, including our signature events.



We are committed to enhancing cooperation with our partners at the UN, especially… pic.twitter.com/rFqvECpeqp — UAE Mission to the UN (@UAEMissionToUN) May 31, 2023

It also demonstrates the country's dedication to promoting peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and beyond.