UAE Imposes New Restrictions For Unvaccinated Visitors

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has updated the entry requirement for non-vaccinated visitors to events, tourist attractions and cultural sites in the emirate, effective Thursday, 17 March, 2022.
Non-vaccinated individuals may now enter with a negative PCR test received within 48 hours. The updated guidelines are part of reduced precautionary measures in line with the ongoing recovery phase of the Covid-19 pandemic.
