UAE, Jordan and Israel to discuss water and energy projects

ALBAWABA - A Jordanian delegation including the Water Minister Mohammad Al-Najjar, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Al-Kharabsheh, and Minister of Environment Muawieh Radaideh arrives in the UAE to discuss a number of projects covering a wide range of mutual interests between UAE, Jordan, and Israel.

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and the country's Special Envoy for Climate Change, will meet with the ministerial delegation to discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation that will bring the two countries closer together, ways to strengthen cooperation in energy, water, and the environment, and ways to meet the challenges of the global climate crisis.

The visit includes a tripartite discussion with the Israeli Minister of Energy to discuss water and energy prosperity projects as well as ways to promote the implementation of the declaration of intent signed by the three parties, as well as the American side in 2021.

The meetings are also expected to touch down on the highly-anticipated, UAE-organized COP28 climate change conference, which will be taking place in Dubai between November 30 and December 12 this year.

COP28 in Dubai

By hosting COP28, the UAE is focusing on practical and positive solutions that drive progress for the climate and the economy, as well as provide relief and support to vulnerable communities. The UAE intends to make COP28 highly inclusive, reflecting the views of all geographies, sectors, and constituencies.

As hosts, the UAE has undertaken a two-year leadership role anchored by the 2023 global climate summit in the middle. The UAE has the role of the incoming presidency in the year leading up to the two-week conference and assumes the official presidency from the first day of the conference until passing the baton again one year later to the next hosts.