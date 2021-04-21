UAE May Restrict Movement on Those Not Jabbed!

The UAE is considering imposing movement restrictions on individuals who remain hesitant to have themselves vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Dr. Saif Al-Dhaheri, spokesman for the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority.

“The vaccine is our best means to recover and return to a normal life … Delaying or refraining from taking the vaccine poses a threat to the safety of society and puts all groups, especially those most vulnerable to infection, at risk,” Dr. Al-Dhaheri said in reports from local media.

Department of Health updates the locations for free vaccines.https://t.co/r9GbrL7GnP — Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) April 21, 2021

“Strict measures are being considered to restrict the movement of unvaccinated individuals and to implement preventive measures, such as restricting entry to some places and having access to some services, to ensure the health and safety of everyone,” he added, as he urged residents aged 16 and above to get vaccinated.



The UAE reported 1,903 new coronavirus cases and three fatalities related to the highly transmissible disease overnight, amid the government’s continued inoculation program for citizens and residents.

The country’s COVID-19 caseload now stands at 500,860 while total fatality count is at 1,559, a report from state news agency WAM said.

Health officials said that 113,621 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of jabs given provided to 9,788,826 for a distribution rate of 98.97 doses per 100 people.

COVID-19 vaccine doses given per 100 people.



Israel: 119

UAE: 95

Chile: 67

UK: 61

US: 60

Spain: 26

Germany: 25

Canada: 25

Italy: 24

Norway: 24

France: 23

Turkey: 23

Saudi: 19

Brazil: 15

China: 13

Russia: 10

Mexico: 10

India: 8.6

Indonesia: 6

Japan: 1.4



(Our World in Data)

Abu Dhabi earlier approved the use of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the second COVID-19 shot to be made available in the emirate after beginning a mass campaign using the Sinopharm vaccine that was trialed in the country.

Pfizer obtained emergency approval in the UAE in December and Dubai rolled out the vaccine during that month.