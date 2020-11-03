UAE Premier Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Receives Trial COVID Vaccine

UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum received the trial coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday.

The vice president of the United Arab Emirates posted an image on twitter with a caption saying “while receiving the COVID-19 vaccine today. We wish everyone safety and great health, and we are proud of our teams who have worked relentlessly to make the vaccine available in the UAE. The future will always be better in the UAE.”

Earlier last month, the country’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan has also received the trial coronavirus vaccine.

Al-Nahyan tweeted an image of himself receiving the trial vaccine with a caption saying “corona vaccination is our way to return to normal life.”

In September, the UAE issued emergency approval for the trial COVID-19 vaccine for frontline healthcare workers.

“The vaccine will be available to our first line of defense heroes who are at the highest risk of contracting the virus,” the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said.

The vaccine is compatible with the country’s laws, the country’s Minister of Health and Prevention Abdul Rahman Al-Owais, who was also the first to receive a vaccine, said.

It’s effective and has resulted in a “strong response” by generated antibodies in trial volunteers, the health minister said.

