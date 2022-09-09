UAE President Meets President of European Council Charles Michel

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received today at Qasr Al Watan, Charles Michel, President of the European Council, who is currently on an official visit to the UAE.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the cooperation between the UAE and member countries of the European Union (EU) and ways to enhance it in various fields.

The UAE President and Michel exchanged views on several regional and international issues of mutual concern.

The meeting touched on the significance of the UAE's hosting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28) in 2023, and the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, as well as its proactive efforts and role in promoting clean and sustainable energy solutions globally to accelerate the clean energy transition and help curb climate change.



The meeting also discussed the UAE's distinctive developmental model and its economic stature and highlighted the volume of non-oil trade exchange between the UAE and the European Union, which amounted to US$51 billion in 2021, with the UAE being home to over 250,000 Europeans and welcoming over four million European tourists.

Moreover, the sides underscored the close relations that the UAE and EU countries share, highlighting the mutual keenness to expand and develop them for the benefit of their peoples, and to help drive development, enhance cooperation and achieve peace, security, stability, and prosperity globally.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President.