The UAE Reports Less Than 400 Covid-19 Cases Daily

The UAE recorded 386 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, the lowest daily tally reported in weeks.
The new cases bring the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 883,270.
UAE’s daily Covid-19 cases drop below 400 https://t.co/PvBz8rOD8w #AndyVermautLovesArabNews #AndyVermautHumanRightsDefender pic.twitter.com/Ii7i8nh4uQ— Andy Vermaut (@AndyVermaut) March 7, 2022
One person also died due to COVID-19 complications, the report added, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 2,302.
It also noted that an additional 1,203 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 844,308.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
Via SyndiGate.info
Copyright: Arab News © 2022 All rights reserved.