The UAE Reports Less Than 400 Covid-19 Cases Daily

The UAE recorded 386 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, the lowest daily tally reported in weeks.

The new cases bring the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 883,270.

One person also died due to COVID-19 complications, the report added, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 2,302.

It also noted that an additional 1,203 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 844,308.