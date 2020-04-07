The UAE Sends 10 Tons of Medical Aid to Italy

The UAE sent 10 tonnes of medical supplies to Italy to help medics tackle the new coronavirus pandemic. The shipment will help to support more than 10,000 doctors and nurses.

This initiative is part of the UAE's commitment to cooperate with countries affected by the COVID-19 in order to bolster global efforts to stem the virus’ spread.

Omar al-Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Italy, said: "This aid comes within the framework of numerous other initiatives undertaken by the UAE Government to combat the spread of COVID-19.”



He pointed out that UAE's assistance to Italy will enable medical staff to safely perform their professional duties in combating the virus’ spread.

Further, Italy's Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio wrote on Twitter that the aid granted by the UAE symbolizes solidarity between the two countries and represents critical assistance to Italy’s doctors, nurses, and medical staff.

Di Maio thanked the UAE Government and people in the name of Italians, noting that the donation would enable thousands of Italians to protect themselves and work to save the lives of others.

This article has been adapted from its original source.