UAE to start teaching Holocaust studies in its schools

ALBAWABA - Schools in the United Arab Emirates will start teaching Holocaust studies and will become part of the curriculum.

This is a first-ever development in the Arab world where the Holocaust will be taught in primary and secondary schools across the UAE.

This step is also being made in the light of the Abraham Accords signed by the UAE and Israel in the late 2020. Together with Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco established diplomatic relations with Israel.

This step by the UAE Ministry of Education is confirmed by Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, president of the UAE Federal National Council (FNC). Content for Holocaust studies will be developed with Israel's Holocaust Yad Vashem Museum in Jerusalem.