The UAE Steps up Mediation Efforts to End The Bloody Ukraine War

Published October 18th, 2022 - 08:52 GMT
Destructive scenes from Kharkiv
Destructive scenes from Kharkiv (AFP File Folder)

ALBAWABA - The UAE is seeking to mediate between Moscow and Kiev in an effort to end the bloody conflict between Russia and Ukraine. 

The president of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamad Ben Zayed is taking a direct role in seeking to bring the war in Ukraine, which started last 24 February, to end the bloody conflict that has resulted of over 6000 civilian deaths with millions displaced according to UN figures. 

Recently Sheikh Mohamad spoke with Ukraine President on the phone Volodymyr Zelenskyy to seek to bring opposing views closer together. He stressed the UAE "will do everything it can to prevent the crisis from worsening," adding that the repercussions of the crisis affect the entire world, Anadolu reported.

During the call, the two leaders discussed cooperation between the two countries, in addition to developments in the Ukraine crisis and the importance of de-escalation and reducing tensions through dialogue and diplomatic solutions.

The phone call follows a meeting between Sheikh Mohamad and President Vladimir Putin in the Russian city of St. Petersburg last week with many issues discussed including the possibility of ending the Russian-Ukraine conflict. 

The UAE efforts to try to bring the deadly conflict which has brought grain food supplies to a critical stage and disrupted energy supplies is just the latest efforts heralded by Turkey. 

 

