The UAE Steps up Mediation Efforts to End The Bloody Ukraine War

ALBAWABA - The UAE is seeking to mediate between Moscow and Kiev in an effort to end the bloody conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The president of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamad Ben Zayed is taking a direct role in seeking to bring the war in Ukraine, which started last 24 February, to end the bloody conflict that has resulted of over 6000 civilian deaths with millions displaced according to UN figures.

There might be an avenue for the #UAE to actually play a mediating role if they can bring #Turkey on board, which maintains a much more trusted relationship with #Ukraine - Abu Dhabi and Ankara are already coordinating on this file (for now only in the logistics/maritime domain) https://t.co/mXyBcdNNFv — Dr Andreas Krieg (@andreas_krieg) October 12, 2022

Recently Sheikh Mohamad spoke with Ukraine President on the phone Volodymyr Zelenskyy to seek to bring opposing views closer together. He stressed the UAE "will do everything it can to prevent the crisis from worsening," adding that the repercussions of the crisis affect the entire world, Anadolu reported.

#UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has discussed the latest developments from the Russia-#Ukraine war in a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stressing the importance of de-escalating the conflict.https://t.co/5kUqCZ93mt — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) October 18, 2022

During the call, the two leaders discussed cooperation between the two countries, in addition to developments in the Ukraine crisis and the importance of de-escalation and reducing tensions through dialogue and diplomatic solutions.

“The #UAE’s President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed has sent a congratulatory message to #Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr #Zelenskyy on the country's Independence Day.”https://t.co/ybEaaaHZc6 — David Soiza (@SoizaDavid) August 24, 2022

The phone call follows a meeting between Sheikh Mohamad and President Vladimir Putin in the Russian city of St. Petersburg last week with many issues discussed including the possibility of ending the Russian-Ukraine conflict.

The UAE efforts to try to bring the deadly conflict which has brought grain food supplies to a critical stage and disrupted energy supplies is just the latest efforts heralded by Turkey.