The UAE Vaccinates More Than 9 Million People

The UAE administered 1118,805 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines overnight, bringing total jabs given to residents and citizens to 9,156,728 or about 92.58 doses per 100 individuals.

COVID-19 vaccine doses given per 100 people.



Israel: 118

UAE: 90

Chile: 61

UK: 56

US: 53

Turkey: 21

Spain: 21

Italy: 20

Norway: 20

France: 20

Germany: 20

Canada: 20

Saudi: 17

Brazil: 12

China: 11

Russia: 9.3

Mexico: 8.5

India: 7.1

Indonesia: 5.1

Japan: 1.2



The nationwide inoculation program aims to give the population immunity from coronavirus that will help curb its spread as well as bring down infection cases.

UAE health officials reported 2,022 new coronavirus cases overnight, bringing the country’s caseload to 487,697 since the pandemic began. Four deaths were also confirmed due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 1,537.

Meanwhile, an additional 1,731 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 471,906.



