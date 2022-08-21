UAE's Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed on an 'Unexpected' Visit to Egypt

United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan arrived in Egypt on Sunday on an unannounced visit for talks with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi.

A statement by Sisi’s office said the two leaders underlined the “importance of joint Arab action and unity to face challenges in the region.”

Discussions between the two sides also dwelt on bilateral cooperation and “the promising opportunities to expand its horizon to broader levels to enhance the strategic partnership between the two countries,” the statement said.

The Emirati state news agency WAM said the two leaders discussed a host of regional and international issues and called for pursuing dialogue and diplomacy to settle crises and conflicts.

No details were provided about the duration of the UAE president’s visit to Egypt.

The Russian war on Ukraine has negatively affected the world economy, driving up oil and gas prices to unprecedented levels and hitting many countries in the world.