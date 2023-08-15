UK arrests 3 suspects in spying allegations for Russia

ALBAWABA - Al-Qassam Brigades announced seizing an Israeli "Orbiter K1" drone, east of Gaza earlier yesterday, in a military statement issued on Tuesday. The statement said that the Israeli drone ...
ALBAWABA - Three suspected spies for Russia in the UK have been arrested and charged in a major national security investigation, the BBC revealed.
The suspects, all Bulgarian nationals, were held in February and have been remanded in custody since. They are charged with possessing identity documents with "improper intention", and are alleged to have had these knowing they were fake, BBC reported.
They are:
- Orlin Roussev, 45, of Great Yarmouth, Norfolk.
- Bizer Dzhambazov, 41, of Harrow, north-west London.
- Katrin Ivanova, 31, of the same Harrow address.