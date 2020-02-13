  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. UK Confirms The First Coronavirus Case in London

UK Confirms The First Coronavirus Case in London

Published February 13th, 2020 - 06:53 GMT
The world has a "window of opportunity" to halt the spread of a deadly new virus, global health experts said, as the number of people infected in China jumped to 24,000 and millions more were ordered to stay indoors. NOEL CELIS / AFP
The world has a "window of opportunity" to halt the spread of a deadly new virus, global health experts said, as the number of people infected in China jumped to 24,000 and millions more were ordered to stay indoors. NOEL CELIS / AFP
Highlights
Victim flew to UK from China, where she is suspected of having caught virus

The first reported case of the coronavirus was confirmed Wednesday in the British capital London, according to local media.

The victim is a woman thought to have flown to the U.K. from China, where she is suspected to have contracted the virus. She is being treated in a London hospital.

Earlier this week, the British government declared that the coronavirus was a “serious and imminent” threat to public health.

“One further patient in England has tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of cases in the U.K. to nine,” said Britain’s Chief Medical Officer, Prof. Chris Whitty.


“This virus was passed on in China, and the patient has now been transferred to a specialist NHS centre at Guy's and St Thomas' in central London,” he added.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said that from an economic perspective, the virus has overtaken SARS.

The total number of deaths worldwide has passed 1,100, with the overall number of cases near 45,000. The pace of new infections seems to be slowing, however.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...