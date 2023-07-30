UK Defence: thousands of Wagner soldiers settled in Belarus

ALBAWABA - In its latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine, the UK's Ministry of Defence claimed that since Wagner Group's move to Belarus, thousands of Wagner soldiers have settled in a camp in Tsila, central Belarus.

Since mid-July 2023, at least several thousand Wagner troops have likely established themselves at a military camp at Tsel, in central Belarus. Imagery shows that since mid-July 2023, hundreds of vehicles have arrived at the previously mostly empty facility, Intelligence update reads.

According to separate reports, the majority of the visible vehicles are trucks and minibusses, with only a few armored military vehicles. It is unknown what happened to the heavy equipment Wagner utilized in Ukraine; it is possible that it was forced to return to the Russian military.

Wagner's ability to procure heavy equipment and enablers such as air transport will be critical to its combat effectiveness in the future.

The Defence Ministry released satellite images showing tents and vehicle storage warehouses, with approximately 300 tents and 200 vehicles, which are believed to be Wagner Group Property in Tsel, Belarus.

(2/6) Tents and vehicle storage identified from satellite imagery captured on 19 July 2023. pic.twitter.com/GCaP6KluAd — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) July 30, 2023

Wagner Group's move to Belarus

On July 16, The Defense Ministry of Belarus revealed that Wagner, the Russian private military group, has entered Belarusian territory and commenced military training for the country's soldiers.

According to official footage released by the Belarusian Defense Ministry's press service, Wagner forces had set up a military camp in the town of Osipovichi, located approximately 90 kilometers away from the capital city, Minsk. The Wagner group is now believed to be actively providing military training to the Belarusian army.