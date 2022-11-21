The UK Embassy in Israel will not relocate to Jerusalem

ALBAWABA - London does not intend to move the British Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. This seems to be final.

Pleased to welcome HE Ambassador @ManarMDabbas @JOembassyUK to @UKParliament to meet UK 🇬🇧 parliamentary delegation led by @ShaileshVara w/ @MartinVickers & @ShaistaGohir & others prior to their visit to #Jordan 🇯🇴 highlighting the excellent relations between our two countries. pic.twitter.com/IujQtMsnQr — BGIPU (@BGIPU) November 17, 2022

This view was reiterated, Monday, by the head of British delegation to Jordan British House of Commons member Shailesh Vara.

In Commons FCO's David Rutley:"The Govt have looked at this issue. There are no plans to move the British embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv. We will work to ensure that we are in best position possible to continue promoting peace in region & supporting a two-state solution". — Patrick Wintour (@patrickwintour) November 8, 2022

He said the UK does not intend to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem according to Petra.

The British Embassy to Israel stays in Tel Aviv - https://t.co/I1OZLHcpEa pic.twitter.com/cISJv6Zt8M — Balfour Project (@BalfourProject) November 14, 2022

Vara headed a delegation of the British Group of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (BGIPU) on a visit to the Jordanian Senate, where they met numbers of the chamber led by Senator Hani Mulqi, the Jordan news agency added.

Even Liz Truss has said she is considering following the footsteps of Trump & relocating the British embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem — S. Atkinson (@sandya418) November 10, 2022

This is a firm reversal of the view made by the former British Prime Minister Liz Truss who in late September met with the Israeli premier Yair Lapid and said she is actively considering relocating the British Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

This decision today appears to be reversed under the new British PM Rishi Sunak. The social media has been chattering.