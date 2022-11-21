The UK Embassy in Israel will not relocate to Jerusalem

  1. Home
Published November 21st, 2022 - 05:46 GMT
Tel Aviv
Tel Aviv (AFP File Folder)

ALBAWABA - London does not intend to move the British Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. This seems to be final.

This view was reiterated, Monday, by the head of British delegation to Jordan British House of Commons member Shailesh Vara.

He said the UK does not intend to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem according to Petra.

Vara headed a delegation of the British Group of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (BGIPU) on a visit to the Jordanian Senate, where they met numbers of the chamber led by Senator Hani Mulqi, the Jordan news agency added. 

This is a firm reversal of the view made by the former British Prime Minister Liz Truss who in late September met with the Israeli premier Yair Lapid and said she is actively considering relocating the British Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

This decision today appears to be reversed under the new British PM Rishi Sunak. The social media has been chattering. 

 

Tags:londonRishi SunakTel AvivIsraelOccupied Jerusalem

