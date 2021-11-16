The UK Government Apologises to Dr Butt For Labelling Him as 'Extremist Hate Preacher'

  1. Home
Published November 16th, 2021 - 02:16 GMT
Dr Salman Butt
ALBAWABA - The UK government formally apologises to Dr Salman Butt, for calling him an extremist hate preacher as reports splash across the social media and are retweeted. 


The British Home Secretary Priti Patel issued the formal apology six years after she accused the Muslim Man of involved in spreading hate speech. She now admits it was false to have accused him of that.  


Dr Butt took the British government to court for such labelling and won the case for calling him an extremist in a 17 September 2015 press release under the then Prime Minister David Cameron. 


The verdict is seen as a great success by the lawyer of Dr Butt who is the Chief Editor of Islamic.21c that reprinted the apology on its website as stated by Aidan Eardley, the legal counsel for the Home Office. He said:

“The Government accepts that it was wholly false to allege that Dr Butt is an extremist hate preacher who legitimises terrorism and therefore someone from whose influence students should be protected”. It is sorry for the harm caused to him and in particular for the fact that the allegation was made and maintained for so long.”

Meanwhile the court awarded Dr Butt, who is originally from Punjab's India and loves to play cricket substantial compensation as well as costs for the hefty legal proceedings. 
 

