UK to Host London Conference to Support Jordan Economy Early 2019

Britain's International Development Secretary and Minister for Women and Equalities Penny Mordaunt (AFP)

A senior UK official has said that London and Amman are working to deepen their partnership “in the interest of our shared security, stability and prosperity”.

In remarks on Wednesday, Secretary of State for International Development Penny Mordaunt described Jordan as a “beacon of hope in the Middle East that is playing a critical role in ensuring the long-term stability of the region. We are working closely together to strengthen the deep partnership between our two countries”.

Her remarks came one day after it was announced that the United Kingdom will host the London conference to support the economy and investment in Jordan on February 28, with the participation of the Group of Seven representatives, as well as leading international institutions in the field of finance and investment.

The aim of the London conference is to rally international community support to help put Jordan on a sustainable growth path and transition to an export-led economy, in addition to attracting international businesses and investors to explore the commercial opportunities in Jordan, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

“The UK-Jordan Conference in London presents a unique chance to drive investment, trade and jobs. It will capitalise on the huge potential of Jordan’s youth, whilst creating exciting new opportunities for investment — this is a win for Jordan and a win for the UK”, Mordaunt added.

A government official highlighted the major role this conference would play in enhancing the economic, investment and trade relations with the participants, as the meeting will be the right platform to “assert highlight the attractiveness of the investment environment in Jordan”.

Minister of State for Investment Affairs Muhannad Shehadeh and Tareq Hammouri, minister of industry, trade and supply, were in London to follow up on the London gathering.

In a Tweet on Tuesday, Mordaunt stated: “Today I met a senior Jordanian delegation and agreed the UK and Jordan will co-host an international conference in London on February 28, 2019, to promote Jordan’s economic resilience and job creation, in the interests of our shared security and prosperity.”

Meanwhile, Minister of State at the UK Foreign Office Alistair Burt Tweeted: Delighted to welcome senior delegation from #Jordan this week who I’m looking forward to working closely with over the coming months. London conference in 2019 will put Jordan firmly on path to economic transformation, leading to opportunities for UK and the world.

Rapporteur of the Lower House’s Economy and Investment Committee MP Omar Qaraqish said in remarks to The Jordan Times: “Better late than never; we hope that the outcomes of this conference will include adequate aid to Jordan, proportional to the heavy burden the Kingdom is shouldering due to the Syrian refugee crisis.”

“We hope that the conference will encourage investments in the Kingdom to help it tackle the problem of unemployment, whose rate has reached 19 per cent and national debt is at a worrying level,” Qaraqish said.

The lawmaker underlined the investment-encouraging legislation that Jordan has adopted and the “good regional and international relations the Kingdom enjoys”.

