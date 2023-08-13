UK Intelligence: Wagner likely in a downsizing process

ALBAWABA - In its latest Defense Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine, the UK Ministry of Defense said that the Wagner Group is likely moving towards a downsizing and reconfiguration process.

Following rumors of the Kremlin's intention to cut off the Wagner Group's funding, the private military company got only the Belarusian authorities as the only paymasters after Wagner's rebellion in June.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 13 August 2023.



Since the failed rebellion attempt in June 2023, the Russian authorities have taken action against some of Wagner owner Yevgeny Prigozhin's other economic interests. It is possible that the Kremlin will no longer be financing the group, which is believed to be the main reason behind Wagner's decision to save on staff salary expenses at a time of financial pressure.

Wagner rebellion

Wagner group forces took control of a military position in Voronezh city during a rebellion on June 24th, after their leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, accused the Russian Defense Ministry of attacking the group’s fighters, declaring a "March of Justice" and setting off toward Moscow. As a result, all public events in and around Moscow were canceled, as tensions remained high at all times.

The move to Belarus

On July 16, The Defense Ministry of Belarus revealed that the Russian private military group has entered Belarusian territory and commenced military training for the country's soldiers.

According to official footage released by the Belarusian Defense Ministry's press service, Wagner forces had set up a military camp in the town of Osipovichi, located approximately 90 kilometers away from the capital city, Minsk. The Wagner group is now believed to be actively providing military training to the Belarusian army.