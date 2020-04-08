UK Public Health Accused of 'Game Changing' Covid-19 Antibody Tests by Refusing to Share Blood Samples

Public Health England was accused of hampering the development of 'game changing' coronavirus antibody tests by not sharing blood samples from infected patients with private labs, according to claims in a leaked memo.

Scientists are rushing to develop the blood tests, which can confirm if someone has already had COVID-19 and could be immune.

The tests are considered vital for getting the UK back on its feet and are now being used in Italy, one of the world's worst-hit nations to get the country back on its feet.

But private labs in the UK say they are being hamstrung by PHE's failure to respond to multiple requests asking for blood samples from infected patients.

One of the labs complaining, at the University of Oxford, is believed to be the one in charge of evaluating antibody tests on behalf of Number 10. None of the kits trialled have yet to be proved to be accurate enough for mass-use.

PHE disputes the claim it is being unhelpful and said it only has access to a 'very small number of positive blood samples' and that more would become available through a blood bank in the coming weeks.

The allegations levelled at government conflict with a call from ministers for British companies to help officials to develop an antibody test that can be done at home. Health Secretary Matt Hancock is expected to call for a 'national effort'.

Progress is, however, being made in Britain's bid to scale up its swab testing to see who is currently infected with the virus, which is also crucial for health workers.

The University of Cambridge has announced it's setting up a testing lab with the help of two of the world's biggest pharmaceutical companies, GlaxoSmithKline and AstraZeneca. It says it could account for almost a third of the Government's target 100,000 tests per day by May.

In one leaked email seen by The Telegraph, Sir John Bell, an Oxford professor and government adviser, said he had not been helped by PHE.

An email he penned on Monday said: 'We could not get them [blood samples] from PHE either... 'We are collecting ours one convalescent patient at a time.

'Now have 15, soon will have more than thirty. No generous samples however.'

Developing an antibody test relies on supplies of blood from people who have tested positive for the coronavirus and then recovered from it.

These people have substances called antibodies in their blood, which are specially developed parts of the immune system with a unique ability to destroy COVID-19 viruses. Recovered patients are the only people in the world with the antibodies.

By studying them, scientists can develop ways to detect the antibodies in a routine test which can then be rolled out and used to examine anyone's blood to see whether they have had the infection.

A source at PHE said Oxford University had already been supplied with samples and that it did not need additional help.

Dr Yvonne Doyle, medical director at PHE, said it wanted to help 'as many labs as possible'.

'PHE has only a very small number of positive blood samples,' Dr Doyle said.

'It takes time for an immune response to develop; for most people infected in the UK, this will have been in the past six weeks and so their blood is only now reaching maturity to be used in this capacity.

'A blood bank will be developed that companies can use to validate their technology.'

Professor Karol Sikora, a cancer doctor and former senior member of the World Health Organisation, said it would only be possible to produce a sufficient number of tests with help from private labs.

Professor Sikora told the Telegraph: 'Testing everyone really is key to understanding who is free to go back to work normally.'

Antibody testing has started in Italy already with authorities in the provinces of Veneto and Emilia Romagna, where the epidemic started, carrying it out.

'I can announce that the blood tests on health workers have begun,' regional governor Luca Zaia said on Monday.

Tests had been trialled on up to 3,000 medical staff and will now be rolled out more widely, he said, with the aim of issuing 'licences' for people to return to work.

These would serve as a doctor's note to certify someone was immune to the coronavirus and could not catch it and become ill themselves.

The Italians, however, are not certain the blood tests will work. It is not clear who has manufactured the tests and Mr Zaia admitted 'some say they will work, others say they won't'.

University of Padua professor, Andrea Crisanti, said: 'I think that within two weeks or a month we will have enough data to be able to have a certain level of confidence.'

The reason antibody testing hasn't started in the UK is that officials claim they have been unable to find a test that works well enough for it to be safe for the public to rely on.

Both a director at Public Health England and Sir John Bell, the Oxford professor checking the tests, said none of the ones they'd seen so far were good enough.

It comes as the Government is set to call on British companies to work together to create an antibody test that can be used at home, according to The Times.

Ministers want a test made in the UK that can show if people have had the virus and recovered from it. The test must be fast and easy to use so people can eventually do it at home.

The Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, is expected to ask biotech firms to work with Government scientists to make a British product which prioritises domestic needs rather than buying more tests from abroad.

A Government source said: 'We have some of the finest scientific minds in the world working in different areas and we want to bring people together to deliver these tests.'

As scientists across the UK step up to help with efforts to get widespread testing off the ground, an extra laboratory is now being set up at the University of Cambridge.

Drug giants AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline will work together in a new centre at Cambridge's Anne McLaren Laboratory, based at Addenbrooke's Hospital.

The collaboration hopes to test up to 2,000 people a day by mid-April - but aims to scale up to 30,000 patients daily by the beginning of May.

Number 10 has promised it will hit 100,000 tests a day by the end of April, a bold target already proven possible by Germany, but these will not include antibody tests.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab yesterday insisted 'good progress' was being made - 218,000 Britons have been tested since the crisis began.

The Government faces calls to step up the number of people it tests for current infection - two types known as PCR and antigen tests - for health workers at least, so they can continue to work in the knowledge they don't have the virus, or isolate if they do.

Pascal Soriot, chief executive of AstraZeneca, said the company typically carries out PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests 'very regularly'.

The tests work by rebuilding DNA from samples and looking for traces of the virus's genetic material to see whether it is in the body at the time.

PCR tests - which the UK is using - are different to antigen tests, which also look for current infections but in another way.

AstraZeneca's Mr Soriot told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: 'The challenge here is to bring this to a big scale and achieve 30,000 tests per day.

'We believe we will start testin

Cambridge University vice-chancellor, Stephen Toope, added that the 30,000 target 'would go a long way towards' meeting Number 10's promise.

NHS scientists claimed the Health Secretary's pledge to test 100,000 people a day by the end of April was impossible because of a lack of vital testing equipment.

They warned of major shortages of reagents – chemicals that extract the genetic code of the virus from swabs so they can be tested.

In a joint statement, GSK, AstraZeneca and Cambridge said scientists will also work to find alternate reagents to the ones currently being used.

The collaboration admitted diagnostic testing 'is not part of either company's core business' but said they are 'moving as fast as possible'.

Mr Toope added that Cambridge could offer the space for the testing and 'all of the equipment that's necessary to process that many tests quickly and reliably'.

The statement said: 'Defeating Covid-19 requires a collective effort from everyone working in healthcare and we are committed to playing our part.'

GSK, headquartered in Brentford, west London, creates drugs for an array of health conditions and made the first ever malaria vaccine.

While Cambridge-based AstraZeneca is the manufacturer of leading asthma drugs, as well as medications for cancer and lung diseases.

As Britain works to ramp up its testing capacity, Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty appeared to admit there had been failures in this country's initial testing response.

Speaking at yesterday's televised briefing, he said: 'We all know that Germany got ahead in terms of its ability to do testing for the virus and there's a lot to learn from that.'

German authorities have been praised for quickly ramping up its testing to capacity to around 100,000 per day.

Because of the country's ability to test so many people it is picking up on minor cases of the illness and presenting a lower, more accurate death rate for patients.

Its death rate is currently around 1.9 per cent - 2,017 fatalities from 108,000 patients - compared to 11.15 per cent in the UK and 13.21 per cent in France, which only test people in hospitals.

The UK's plan to get to 100,000 tests per day is not expected to include antibody testing, which experts have admitted could take more than a month to bring in.

This article has been adapted from its original source.