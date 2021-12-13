UK Registers Its First Death of an Omicron Patient

UK prime minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday that a patient who tested positive for Covid-19 new variant Omicron passed away, Sky News reported.

Johnson has made the statement during his visit to a vaccination clinic near Paddington, in west London.

COVID-19: Javid says 'play your part' and get a booster jab - as the UK is again in a 'race' between the vaccine and the virus https://t.co/tMwQyubyRb — Jörg (@jm3107) December 13, 2021

"Sadly yes Omicron is producing hospitalisations and sadly at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with Omicron," the prime minister added.

The first Omicron variant case was detected in South Africa in late November and now it has spread to most of the countries across the world.

Yesterday, the president of South Africa has tested positive for Covid-19.