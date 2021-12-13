  1. Home
  3. The UK Registers Its First Death of an Omicron Patient

UK Registers Its First Death of an Omicron Patient

Published December 13th, 2021 - 11:50 GMT
Omicron variant
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Highlights
Omicron variant patient died in the UK

UK prime minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday that a patient who tested positive for Covid-19 new variant Omicron passed away, Sky News reported

Johnson has made the statement during his visit to a vaccination clinic near Paddington, in west London.

"Sadly yes Omicron is producing hospitalisations and sadly at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with Omicron," the prime minister added.

The first Omicron variant case was detected in South Africa in late November and now it has spread to most of the countries across the world.

Yesterday, the president of South Africa has tested positive for Covid-19.

