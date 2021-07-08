UK Seeks Harsh Sentences for Those Attempting to Help Asylum Seekers

A new bill going through the United Kingdom parliament is seeking to make it illegal for a person to help an asylum seeker enter the country. The new bill is being debated a few days after more than 200 migrants crossed the Channel on Sunday. They join the more than 6000 people who have made similar journeys in the first six months of 2021. The current law states that it is illegal for a person to knowingly aid the entering to the UK of an asylum seeker “for gain”, which su

